Al-Khidmat distributes ration in Cholistan

A team of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Women Wing on Saturday visited Cholistan desert area and distributed ration among local people facing drought like situation.

According to a press release issued here, a team of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Women Wing headed by its president MsKalsoomRanjha arrived in Bahawalpur and paid a visit to Cholistan desert area.

The team distributed ration packets and drinking water bottles among the local people of the desert.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that philanthropists should come forward to play their due role to help local people of Cholistan who had been forced to migrate from Cholistan due to water scarcity issue.