Islamabad not to be a venue for future violent marches: Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday said the government will not allow any violent political procession in Islamabad in future in guise of assembly of people and a zero-tolerance policy in this regard would be devised soon.

The interior minister said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on the law and order situation that developed after the ousted premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan called off his Azadi March on Islamabad on Thursday giving a six-day ultimatum to the government to announce a date for new elections.

Addressing the meeting, the interior minister said the government could not permit anyone to hold the country hostage, adding that no march would be allowed to enter Islamabad again, says a news report.

It was decided to formulate a strategy to prevent violent processions in the federal capital in guise of assembly of people for political cause.

The participants also decided to completely ban any sort of public gathering in Islamabad without a written permission from the administration.

Further, Sanaullah also directed the Islamabad administration to take effective measures to stop another planned long march by the PTI on Islamabad. It was decided to implement a zero-tolerance policy against the miscreants taking the law into their own hands.