Punjab govt fires 30 law officers linked with PTI, PML-Q

The Punjab government sacked 30 law officers affiliated with the PML-Q and PTI parties on Thursday and appointed 29 new PML-N law officers.

Eight more advocate generals and 22 assistant advocate generals were fired.

The Law Secretary has notified new law officers and de-notified PTI and PML-Q law officers.

The following officers were fired: Assistant Advocate General Mrs. Alia Ijaz, Waqar Saeed Khan, Junaid Razzaq, Azra Israr, Assistant Advocate General Syed Al Hassan Jafari, Jam Khalid Farid, and Zafar Rahim Sekhira. Sulaiman Alam Khan, Assistant Advocate General Amjad Ali Ansari, Qaiser Abbas Shah, and Shams Tabriz, Assistant Advocate General Irfan Ahmad Khan Niazi, Aziz-ur-Rehman, Ahmad Nadeem Ghahla, Malik Shaukat Mahmood, Assistant Advocate General Muhammad Imtiaz Mirali, Shehryar Ahsan Mehboob, Prince Khushbakht Khan, Assistant Advocate General Jam Muhammad Afzal.

The notification was forwarded to the Punjab Law Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, the Punjab Advocate General, the Secretary Finance, and other concerned officers.