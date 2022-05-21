CM for legislation to make thalassemia test mandatory before marriage

A delegation of Sundas Foundation called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office here on Saturday.

The delegation comprised President Sundas Foundation Yasin Khan, Sohail Warraich, Khalid Abbas Dar and others. Step taken for the treatment of the children suffering from Thalassemia and Haemophilia were discussed during the meeting.

Talking with the delegation, the CM said that the children suffering from Thalassaemia disease were children of the nation.

The chief minister appreciated Sundas Foundation for looking after the children with due sympathy and care as well as in a disciplined manner. He extolled Sundas Foundation for rendering invaluable services for the treatment of children suffering from Thalassaemia disease. He said the government would review to enhance the annual grant of Sundas Foundation, adding that he supported the proposal to enhance the annual grant keeping in view increase in the number of patients.

Hamza Shahbaz underscored that it was need of the hour to do lawmaking with regard to undergoing mandatory Thalassaemia test before marriage. The CM directed to submit final recommendations relating to increase in the grant and other matters in coming few days.

He remarked, “Greatness lies in serving the humanity,” and termed that politics was the name to share the grief of distressed humanity. The CM outlined that to share the pain of others guaranteed a successful life in real terms and lending assistance to such noble institutions was duty of the government.

CM takes notice of murder of two sisters: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has taken a notice of the murder of two sisters in the jurisdiction of police station Guliana of district Gujrat and sought a report from Inspector General Police.

The chief minister directed to ensure expeditious arrest of the accused involved in the incident and further action be taken against them after bringing them into the stern grip of law.

The CM directed to ensure early provision of justice to the heirs of the murdered at any cost.