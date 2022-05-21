IHC shifts Fahad Malik case to sessions court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the first information report (FIR) of Barrister Fahad Malik’s murder and instructed the district sessions court to decide the case within 30 days. The IHC bench comprising Justice Baber Sattar and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir also stopped the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) from hearing the case and ordered to shift the case record to the sessions court. The court observed that according to the available record, the case did not fall in the anti- terrorism law, and asked the sessions court to resume the trial from the same stage. It noted that Fahad Malik was murdered on August 15, 2016, but his trial was yet to be completed. The court instructed the sessions court to hear the case on daily basis and decide it within 30 days.