Footballs exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 40.38pc as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-April 2021-22, footballs worth $152,146 were exported as compared to the exports of $108,384 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 33.43pc, worth $295,833 as compared to exports of $221,721 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, gloves exports also increased by 12.15pc as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth $63,404 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year, which recorded $56,537.During the period under review, others exports increased by 44.34pc, worth $80,283 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing $56,800 of the same period of last year.