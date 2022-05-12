Four Pakistanis died in Italy road accident

On Wednesday, a car accident on an Italian highway resulted in the death of four Pakistani nationals and the injury of two others, Daily Times reported.

At 9:45 a.m., a collision occurred on the Turin-Milan highway (Italy time).

According to Italian media, four teenagers were killed instantly when a van collided with their vehicle due to excessive speed.

Two accident victims with serious injuries were transported to the hospital. The deceased Pakistanis were between 31 and 45 years old.

One victim was from the city of Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three from the city of Gujarat in Punjab.

Five ambulances and two helicopters rushed to the crash site and transported the deceased to a nearby hospital. The Pakistani community in Italy was shocked and saddened by the tragic accident.