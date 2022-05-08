Pakistan’s enemies creating hurdles in CPEC: Ahsan

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the enemies of the country wanted to destabilise the country as they were creating problems in the way of successful completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Pakistan would ensure complete security to the CPEC project,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) last government had identified nine economic zones, but unfortunately the previous government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not pay any attention on this game changer project, adding where the PML-N had left the ML-1 project, it was still there.

The minister said the PTI carried negative propaganda so those governments had such type of agendas they could not make progress, adding PTI did not own the CPEC project. He said Islamabad Metro Bus project was started with $16 billion during previous government of the PML-N, and it was big failure of the PTI which did not start this project during its four years government tenure, adding that it was the PML-N led government which made functional Islamabad Metro Bus during 10 days.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan would inform China about progress of the CPEC and would improve coordination with in this regard. To another question about Balochistan, he said peace and development were linked with each other, and the incumbent government would open new ways of development in the province and uplift living standards of those people who were living their lives below the poverty line through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).