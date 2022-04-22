ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani ambassador to Washington Dr. Asad Majeed Khan will brief the National Security Committee today over his diplomatic cable that carried the alleged threat sent to the PTI government last month by US officials, sources reported.

The Pakistani diplomat as per the sources has reached Islamabad and will attend the NSC meeting convened by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM Office to discuss the “threat letter”.

Since the former premier Imran Khan, who was voted out through a no-confidence motion, brandished a “threat letter” on March 27 at a public gathering before his ouster claiming that his government had been threatened by the US and the Opposition was involved in the conspiracy.

The PTI has claimed that the Imran Khan government was toppled because of the independent foreign policy and most recently due to the PM’s Russian visit.

However, the US has rejected the allegations and said there is no truth in them.

To this, PM Shehbaz soon after taking becoming the prime minister had also said that the government will summon a meeting of the Parliament’s National Security Committee where the military leadership will brief the lawmakers.