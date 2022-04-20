Pakistan committed to ensuring Afghanistan’s peace: Khar

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday said Pakistan was committed to continuing its efforts toward ensuring peace in Afghanistan and the region.

She expressed these views in a meeting with Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq who called on her at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Khar said Pakistan respected the sovereignty of Afghanistan and considered peace in the neighbouring country of utmost importance.

She expressed concern over the incidents of targeting Pakistani security forces from Afghan soil.

Ambassador Sadiq gave a detailed briefing to the State Minister on the security situation of the region.

Additional Secretary Afghanistan Amir Aftab Qureshi and Director General Afghanistan Asif Memon were present.