AJK to take all measures to resolve journalists’ problems: Sultan

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Tuesday said the AJK government would take all possible measures to address the problems being faced by the Kashmiri journalist community.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the members of the Central Working Committee of Central Press Club here, he said, “We will take care of the journalist community and will leave no stone unturned in finding the solution of their problems.”

He said Azad Kashmir would be made a base camp of freedom struggle in true sense, where from a strong and effective diplomatic campaign would be launched to promote the Kashmir cause and expose India’s ugly face at international level.

Referring to his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Barrister Sultan said during his four-day visit he had important meetings with the OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha and other senior Saudi officials, and briefed them on the Kashmir issue and the current situation in Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

He added the OIC chief while reiterating the organization’s full support to the Kashmir cause said the Muslim body had always supported the Kashmiris legitimate struggle and condemned the human rights violations being committed against them.

The president said he had an exclusive meeting with President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Muhammad Salman Al-Jasser, in which a threadbare discussion was held on various IDB funded development projects in Azad Kashmir.

Since the issue of Kashmir had entered into a critical phase, Barrister Sultan said there was dire need that the Kashmiris on Pakistan’s side of the Line of Control should intensify their efforts to sensitize the world community about the early resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The AJK president administered the oath to the newly elected office bearers of the CPC. Of those who took the oath of office included senior journalist Tariq Naqash, Syed Abbas Gardezi, Syed Arif Bahar, Raja Shaukat Iqbal, Sardar Raza Khan, Zaheer Jagwal and Khawaja Sarfaraz.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Sardar Dilpazir Abbasi read out the notification of the newly elected members of the working committee.