The Ali Zafar Foundation distributes Ramadan provisions amongst artistes

The Ali Zafar Foundation (AZF) distributed edible provisions hampers amongst background dancers’ troupes in Lahore in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan. AZF Executive Director Khadija Amjad said the community of artistes who perform in the background forms an important part of our entertainment industry output, and that the activity was meant to serve as a gesture of goodwill and positivity during a holy time of reflection and introspection. “At AZF, we believe in building a culture of inclusiveness, and this is an endeavour underscoring that commitment,” she said.

With support from its generous friends and donors, Amjad said, the Ali Zafar Foundation was able to continue to show care for parts of society sometimes overlooked. “We wanted to share in the spirit of this most holy month, as we have done during the corona lockdown, and take care of deserving individuals who work hard to entertain us all year round,” she concluded.

The Ali Zafar Foundation believes in healthy, progressive, empowered and clean living. The Foundation’s mission is multi-faceted: to promote the empowerment of women through access to equal education and opportunities; to also bolster the youth with a focus on schools and safe learning; to promote access to health for the less privileged and finally, to create more environmental awareness.

Founded in 2016 by Actor and Singer Ali Zafar, the Foundation has to date supported over 10,000 families from marginalized sections of society, particularly those effected negatively due to the Covid pandemic, including the transgender community, minorities, daily wage workers, musicians and the indigent. It has adopted two government schools in Lahore where it is focused on improving conditions and elevating the quality of learning for over 1000 young children.