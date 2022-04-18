Christian community celebrate Easter with religious zest in Skardu, Gilgit districts

GILGIT: Christian community celebrated Easter with religious zest in district Skardu and district Gilgit.

Gilgit-Baltistan has a small community of Christians, mostly govt and private employees who have immigrated from mainland Pakistan. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, “Easter, Latin Pascha, Greek Pascha, principal festival of the Christian church, which celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his Crucifixion.

The earliest recorded observance of an Easter celebration comes from the 2nd century, though the commemoration of Jesus’ Resurrection probably occurred earlier.”