Commissioner visits Ramazan bazaars, wheat procurement centers

Divisional Commissioner Gujranwala Ehsan Bhutta on Saturday visited Daska and Sialkot Sasta Ramadan bazaars, and wheat procurement centers.

During his visit, he said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure the availability of quality food items in abundance to consumers in the open market and Ramadan bazaars.

He said that a large number of buyers in Ramazan bazaars in all districts and tehsils of Gujranwala division was the proof by the fact that they were getting substantial relief on flour, sugar and fruits on subsidized rates, for which, the Punjab government had allocated Rs 8 billion.

He directed the district administration to provide relief to common man and stern action should also be taken against the big sellers so as to discourage those who were creating economic problems for people by charging exorbitant rates. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Mahar, Assistant Commissioner

Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, DMC Shah Nawaz and local officials of departments concerned were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner visited the stalls and counters of essential commodities in Ramazan bazaars and checked the quality, prices and weights of commodities.

He also visited the wheat procurement center Daska and reviewed the arrangements made for the convenience of farmers. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Mahar informed Commissioner

Gujranwala that 10 wheat procurement centers had been set up in Sialkot district for procurement of wheat. He said the Punjab government was procuring 96,777 metric tonnes of wheat from farmers in Sialkot district at the rate of Rs 2,200 per maund and farmers will also be given delivery charges of Rs 9 per 100 kg.

The Commissioner Gujranwala urged the food department and the local authorities of the administration to set up check-posts on the external routes of the district to curb the smuggling of wheat.

He directed the officers concerned to take all possible steps for achieving 100 percent wheat procurement target.