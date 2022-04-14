A Dangerous Road

A phenomenally-charged, mammoth roadshow to the tune of thousands is not an appropriate audience to question the integrity of the country’s higher judiciary. But then again, someone who fought till the last nano-second to refuse to give up the hot seat could not be expected to become quiet the next day.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has sounded the alarm, the shenanigans have commenced, and the arena lit up for yet another battle. This time, gladiators are being brainwashed to unleash their fury on the biggest, oldest and most respectable pillar of the state.

Raising the banners of external conspiracy, the renegade tactics continue. With the much-celebrated plans to lock horns with the military as well as the courts, Mr Khan might happily pursue a fast and furious dismantling of the entire edifice. Sadly even then, those invoking the divine intervention just so their kaptaan is magically restored to the corridors of power might still keep waving their pompoms. With the seriousness of the accusations growing by the day, we are bound to step into dangerous terrain.

While the passionate Jiyalas continue bemoaning the treachery of Lady Luck, slipping in scorn for the powers that be, their leader’s determination to tear apart the constitutional process in a very in-your-face defiance of the Supreme Court ruling is as clear as the day.

The blue-eyed leader was all set to reset the entire country, sitting on a bed of procedural delays and other conundrums. Now, force shutting down the power button can help in case of computing troubles, but governments are seldom run that way. In the wake of a comprehensive briefing from the DG ISPR, the air has been cleared.

Any remaining doubts about the infamous Lettergate should be answered in the parliament. Streets and drawing rooms can only fuel controversial theories, fanning the flames of anarchy–something no one should be in a mood to indulge in after living through events straight out of a telenovela last week. *