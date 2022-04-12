Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, April 12, 2022


PTI’s govt was the darkest period in country’s history, says Ishaq Dar

News Desk

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar said Tuesday, in response to Imran Khan’s removal from the Prime Minister’s office via a vote of no-confidence, “Thus ended the fascist regime.” It was the darkest period in the country’s history.”

Ishaq Dar stated to journalists in London that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has brought nothing but destruction to the country.

“During their [PTI’s] tenure, debts accumulated. “The country advanced under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),” said the former finance minister.

In response to a journalist’s question about his return to Pakistan, Ishaq Dar stated, “We are trying to complete the medical examination as soon as possible.” Let’s wait and see what the doctors say.”

