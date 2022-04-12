Shehbaz for in-camera session to probe letter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday announced that he would be soon arranging an in-camera session of the parliamentary security committee to ascertain the facts, involved in the purported foreign letter regarding alleged foreign interference into country’s internal politics. Shahbaz Sharif was delivering his maiden speech in the National Assembly after his election to the office of the prime minister. The prime minister in his speech said that a drama was staged in the country by the PTI and lies were churned over a purported foreign letter.

He expressed his wonder that despite an announcement by the former speaker of the assembly, no one had brought the letter to him to see it. The country of 220 million people and the Members of the Parliament wanted to know the reality of this drama, he said, stressing that the facts in the letter should be exposed before the nation and the world to end this debate. Shehbaz Sharif said that as the prime minister, he would make arrangements to convene the in-camera security committee meeting in which a briefing would be to the participants. Besides, other members, the top military and intelligence brass and Pakistan Ambassador would attend the meeting. “On behalf of this House, I assure the nation that if any involvement is proved, I will not stay as prime minister for even a second and go to home after tendering resignation,” he declared.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, however, rejected Shehbaz Sharif’s call to investigate the contents of the cable. Reacting to the prime minister’s offer, Chaudhry decried it as an “ugly attempt” by the new premier to provide a National Reconciliation Ordinance-type deal to himself and said the PTI rejected it.

He said the Supreme Court should form an independent commission to investigate the matter, with the probe body’s head being a person who no one could object to.