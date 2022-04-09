Punjab police arrest 33,731 POs, 16,632 court absconders

Punjab police have arrested proclaimed offenders (POs), court absconders and possessors of illegal weapons across the province during ongoing cracking down. Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had directed all supervisory officers of province to continue intelligence based operations to arrest criminals, especially proclaimed offenders, court absconders and take action against the professional gangs involved in organized crimes.

IG Punjab said that IT based policing was helping in eradication of organized crime and the process of protection of life and property of the people was becoming more effective. He directed to make crackdown more effective for eradication of illegal arms and said that action should be taken against dealers involved in sale and purchase of illegal arms. He said that those who spread fear and panic among the people by displaying arms should also be chained and punished.

Punjab police spokesman said that during the first three months of this year, a total of 33731 proclaimed offenders and 16632 court absconders were rounded up across the province whereas 11197 cases were registered against possession of illegal weapons and 11193 were arrested.

In this regard 357 Kalashnikovs, 848 rifles, 1118 short guns, 9087 pistols and 160018 bullets were recovered. The spokesperson said that 2739 proclaimed offenders and 3593 court absconders were arrested from the provincial capital Lahore this year.

In Lahore, 1203 cases against illegal possession of weapons were registered and 1214 accused were arrested whereas 05 Kalashnikovs, 90 rifles, 41 short guns, 1014 pistols and 6677 bullets were recovered from the possession. He said that crackdown against professional criminals was also underway in other ranges and districts of the province and legal action was being taken against the perpetrators.