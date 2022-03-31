MoU for integration of surveillance cameras in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is continuing to link the surveillance cameras of the LDA-approved private housing societies in the provincial capital.

In this regard, a ceremony was organised to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the PSCA and Zaitoon Group at the Authority’s Headquarters Qurban Lines, here on Thursday. PSCA Chief Technology Officer and administrator of Zaitoon Group signed the MoU for integration of cameras with the Authority. Already installed CCTV cameras at private housing societies will be connected with the Safe Cities Authority in the first phase.