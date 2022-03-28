Ayeza and Imran Ashraf’s Ramadan drama’s first teaser released

Geo Entertainment’s star studded Ramadan drama Chauhdry and Sons’ first teaser is out now. The teaser only features Imran Ashraf and Sohail Ahmed. Geo tv has taken the big announcement about the mega-project to Instagram. The mega project features fun, romance and drama with a star-studded cast, story of the drama depicts the significance of family bonding and union.

The drama is a 7th Sky Entertainment Presentation, it has been produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. The drama has been directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. The Writer is none other than Saima Akram Chaudhary.

The cast includes Ayeza Khan, Imran Ashraf, Sohail Ahmed, Irsa Ghazal, Asma Abbas, Noor ul Hassan, Usman Peerzada, Yasir Nawaz, Shagufta Ejaz, Ashraf Khan, Beenish Chauhan, Madiha Rizvi, Saqib Sameer, Sami Khan.

Geo Tv will also release more star studded teasers. Fans loved the teaser and have shown excitement for the drama. We will update when the new teasers will come.