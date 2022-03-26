Peshawar North off to flying start in first Women T20 Cricket League

PESHAWAR: International cricketer Salma Faiz and Momina guided Peshawar North to a five runs thrilling victory against Peshawar South in the opening match of the first T20 Women’s Cricket Championship-2022 organised by Pakistan Cricket Board and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Affairs here at Shaheed Benazir Women University Peshawar on Saturday.

Deputy Director Sports and former national athlete Marriyyah Samin was the chief guest on this occasion. CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association Muhammad Babar Khan, former cricket coordinator PCB for cricket Rahim Bibi, Pakistan Cricket Board Women Coach Hajra Sarwar, coach Rehmat Gul, officials Jamshed Khan, Fayyaz and score Nadeem Akhtar, players and spectators were also present.

Two teams from Mardan and Charsadda and two teams from Peshawar – Peshawar South and Peshawar North – are taking part in the League. The best arrangements have been made for the players in the Cricket Championship.

CEO PCB for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Babar Khan, while talking on this occasion, said that the purpose of holding Women’s Cricket Championship is to promote women’s cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as there is immense talent for cricket in the province.

It will be the first attempt to promote women’s cricket and will be extended to other districts of the province, he said.

He said that best arrangements have been made for all the players and kits and TA- DA are also being given to these players.

Earlier, North skipper Salma Faiz won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 128 runs with Salam her self-smashed an elegant knock of 42 runs with five cracking boundaries and two towering sixes while facing 30 balls.

Momina Khan smashed another vital 26 runs with four boundaries, none of the other bats women to cross the double figures.

Thus, Peshawar North set up 128 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs. For Zaib, Un NIsa took two wickets for 33 runs, Madeeha claimed three wickets for 18 runs in his four overs spell, Momina took two wickets for seven runs in her four overs spell.Mahoor took one wicket.

In reply, Peshawar South took a good start when Salma Faiz hit a cracking 46 runs including five boundaries and two sixes, Aleena was another top contributor when she hit an elegant knock of 32 runs with four boundaries and one six, Tehzeeb scored 13 runs with two boundaries.

Thus Peshawar South failed to chase the target and remained five runs short from the winning target.

For Peshawar Rani was the most successful bowler who claimed three wickets for 22 runs in her four over spell, Mahnoor, Nousheen and Momina Khan took one wicket each. Thus Peshawar South only scored 123 runs for the loss of eight wickets after playing 20 overs.

The Championship is jointly being organised by the Directorate of Youth Affairs, World Bank Kite Project and Nestle Pakistan.