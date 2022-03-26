Pakistan hockey legend Akhtar Rasool honoured

LAHORE: In the latest of the ‘Meet A Hockey Stalwart’ series, organised by former Pakistan hockey international Major Peerzada here the other day, Pakistan’s former captain Akhtar Rasool was the chief guest. One of the finest center-halves in the history of the game, Akhtar was a member of no less than three World Cup-winning teams: 1971, 1978 and 1982 (when he captained arguably Pakistan’s greatest ever team). In addition, he has a silver medal from the 1975 World Cup as well as Olympic silver (1972) and Olympic bronze (1976). Later, Akhtar had two stints as the President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation but failed miserably. The previous functions had been mostly arranged at the lawns of the Lahore Garrison Golf & Country club with the participants’ number not exceeding 20. This Thursday, it was a big gathering at the magnificent hall of the La Grande Chalet Event Complex. The owner Rana Imdad, himself a former national hockey player, had provided the hall for the function free of charge. Families were present for the first time. As before, several former hockey stalwarts and enthusiasts were in attendance. Those who came to the stage and recalled Akhtar’s remarkable playing skills and contribution to Pakistan`s glories included among others Dr Tariq Aziz (Pakistan’s gold medal-winning captain of the 1968 Olympics), Qasim Zia (gold medallist 1982 World Cup and 1984 Olympics), former PHF Secretary General Mudssar Asghar (Olympic medallist 1972 and 1976) and current PHF Secretary General Muhammad Asif Bajwa. After the sumptuous dinner, Major Peerzada’s younger brother Salman Peerzada delighted the gathering with songs in his melodious voice. As per the tradition, the chief guest cut the cake with the inscription: ‘An evening with Akhtar Rasool’. The cake was in the shape of a hockey field.













