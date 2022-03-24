Pakistan Day commemorated at Pakistan’s missions globally

The embassies and high commissions of Pakistan across the world commemorated Pakistan Day on Wednesday at special ceremonies marking the flag-hoisting, cake cutting as well as the photo exhibitions.

At the ceremonies, the respective ambassadors and high commissioners hoisted the national flag and also read out the messages of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi issued on the occasion.

Special supplements were published in leading English newspapers in different countries.

In his address, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tokyo Imtiaz Ahmad said that Pakistan had been achieved after rendering innumerable sacrifices, hence, it was imperative upon all Pakistanis to strive for promoting peace, progress, and unity in Pakistan. A special photo exhibition to mark Pakistan Day was also held.

In London, Charge de’affaires Dr Faisal Aziz Ahmed hoisted the national flag and extended felicitations to the British Pakistanis.

He said that despite daunting challenges, Pakistan continued to move forward as a progressive and democratic country.

Pakistan‘s Embassy in Kabul also hosted a Pakistan Day ceremony attended by a larger number of Pakistani as well as Afghan community.

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan, in his address, stressed that Pakistanis should understand the value of independence and make efforts to make Pakistan a stabilized country where their future generation could spend a happy life.

The flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremonies were also organized by Pakistan’s embassies in Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Belgium, Austria, UAE, France, Cambodia, Vietnam and Azerbaijan.