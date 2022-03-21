China’s first cargo airport completes flight test of air freighter

BEIJING: China’s first cargo airport in the city of Ezhou, central China’s Hubei Province, completed its flight test on Saturday, marking the country’s first flight trial of a new airport using an air freighter.

The Ezhou Huahu Airport is also Asia’s first and the world’s fourth professional cargo airport. The passenger throughput of the new airport is designed to reach 1 million, with cargo and mail throughput hitting 2.45 million tonnes in 2025, according to CGTN.

Flight test aimed to verify the airport’s flight procedure, navigation equipment and ground support facilities meeting safety requirements. The completion of the flight test signals the airport is ready for operation.

With its construction started in December 2017, Huahu Airport is expected to open to traffic around the end of June this year. It will launch 10 international flights and 50 domestic flights. The airport will serve passengers in daytime and transport cargo at night.

Equipped with two runway and taxiway systems and a freight transfer centre spanning nearly 700,000 square metres, the airport will serve as an air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport.