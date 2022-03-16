UAE based investors keen to invest in KP: Qasimi

Sheikh Abdul Aziz Ali Qasimi, a member of the Royal Family of Sharjah has said that United Arab Emirates (UAE) based investors are keen to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He expressed these views during visit of the delegation of investors to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment (KP-BoT) here on Tuesday.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing by Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment Hassan Dawood Butt about investment opportunities in KP. Besides, prominent industrialists, Vice Chairman KP-BoIT, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak, president women Chamber, officials of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), energy & power, tourism ànd other departments.

During meeting both parties agreed on promotion of trade activities to enhance bilateral trade between both countries. Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Qasmi said that investors from UAE Sharjah are taking keen interest in investing in KP.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industry & Commerce and Focal Person for Investment, Abdul Karim welcomed the guests and said that provincial government is providing all kind of facilities to investors through one-window operation.