Torres scores twice as Barca thrash Osasuna, Sevilla slip again

Madrid: Barcelona continued their La Liga resurgence on Sunday by blowing away Osasuna, with Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on target again in a 4-0 win at Camp Nou.

Three goals in 14 minutes in the first half all but ended the match as a contest as Torres scored twice, the first a penalty before Aubameyang prodded in a third. Riqui Puig rounded off the victory with 15 minutes left.

Focus now turns to two crunch games this week, against Galatasaray in the Europa League and then next weekend’s Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“If we play with this intensity, we can compete with anyone,” said Xavi Hernandez.

A fourth consecutive league victory lifts Barca back up to third in the table, now only five points behind Sevilla and with a game in hand over Julen Lopetegui’s side, whose title challenge looks to be over after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano.

Sevilla has drawn six of their last eight games in La Liga and their latest stumble at Vallecas means Real Madrid will move 10 points clear at the top if they win at Mallorca on Monday.

Barca has been closing the gap to Sevilla in recent weeks and can have genuine aspirations now of finishing second. Sevilla could even be pulled into the battle for the top four if their current slump continues.

While absentees have hampered Sevilla in recent weeks, Barcelona has been revitalized by reinforcements, their January business continuing to pay dividends in the form of Torres and Aubameyang.

The pair have five goals each now since joining in the transfer window and Barca has scored four goals in four of their last six games.

“Ferran has scored goals wherever he’s been,” said Xavi. “And Auba is a gift from heaven.”

Xavi, who was appointed in November with Barcelona lying ninth, also has to take credit, with this Barcelona team now playing the kind of slick, quick, high-intensity football that looked impossible under Ronald Koeman.

Xavi has also successfully reintegrated Ousmane Dembele, despite the jeers of disgruntled fans in response to the Frenchman refusing to sign a new contract.

The whistles though have gone quiet now as Dembele registered two more assists against Osasuna and has been a key part of Barcelona’s recent surge.

“If you play well, people are happy,” said Xavi. “He is giving everything for Barca and you can’t fake that.”