China’s model of governance is people-centric: Pakistani envoy

China’s governance model is people-centric; says Pakistan envoy, while commenting on President Xi leading GDP growth outlook, with pragmatic policies, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

He said, ” We are impressed by the vision of the Chinese leadership, especially President Xi, who has now also launched the Global Development Initiative, which is basically to focus on bringing equity and justice to development, especially for the poor in developing countries.”

Meanwhile, Shan Saeed, Chief Economist at Juwai IQI said, “The economic strategy under the leadership of Chinese President Xi has put China on the global investors’ radar.”

Shan Saeed told Gwadar Pro that Two Sessions have focused on the human development and capacity building of the population to make them globally competitive, accelerating the HSR and airports construction in the country, enhancing the GDP size, creating more jobs to improve the living standards of people and increase the income levels.

“China’s growth target of 5.5% in 2022 looks pragmatic. President Xi is willing to support the economic reforms of PM Imran Khan in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure, and technology. Pakistan pivots towards China can help the country grow over 5-6% in the next 3-5 years”, Shan stated.

He further said that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) outreach should be enhanced so that more countries can be included for connectivity and trade. President Xi Jinping’s main economic focus is on people-centric strategies to uplift the masses with rising income levels not only in China but also countries and regions along BRI.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project of BRI. Pakistan can take advantage of it in the field of agriculture to boost food security, make population tech-savvy, and enhance vocational and capacity building of people in the long run”, he mentioned.

Pakistani ambassador to China MoinulHaque said that China’s governance model is people-centric, be it decisions taken for the welfare of people like the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and the poverty alleviation program.”We are impressed by the vision of the Chinese leadership, especially President Xi, who has now also launched the Global Development Initiative, which is basically to focus on bringing equity and justice to development, especially for the poor in developing countries. We are very confident of these important decisions made in two sessions”, the ambassador mentioned.

It is to be noted that during the visit of Imran Khan to China, from 3 to 6 February 2022, a joint statement has been issued where President Xi’s leadership has been appreciated by both sides.”Reiterating his felicitations on the centenary of the Communist Party of China, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the role of CPC leadership with President Xi Jinping at its core for China’s growth and prosperity and appreciated President Xi for his personal contribution to promoting the enduring Pakistan-China partnership” the Joint Statement stated.