Nora Fatehi trolled on throwback audition clip

An old video of Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi auditioning back in the day has emerged on Reddit, becoming the latest centre of focus for internet users.

A years-old clip of India’s belly dancing sensation – Nora Fatehi from one of the auditions in her initial days was released on social news portal Reddit, earlier this week, and netizens are not letting go of this opportunity to troll the celeb for her ‘unrecognizable’ looks.

The 90-second-clip from an ad audition in 2012 began with the celeb displaying her details, apparently a ’20-year’ old ‘Naura Fathi’, before getting into the acting job.

The video has gone viral and a number of Reddit users took this chance to troll Fatehi for her enactment, leaving hilarious comments on the snippet. One of the users wanted to know ‘what ad’ was it for, while another one quipped, “Yeh kya dekh liya? Ab mujhe bhi help chahiye”.

Few users also pointed the enacted scene to be a common script for auditions, and that actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon have performed it as well earlier.

‘Street Dancer 3’ actor was also grilled for evident changes in her ‘features’ and was said to be going under the knife for the same.

Nora made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’, and there was no turning back then. She has been a part of a number of music videos and special dance performances in Bollywood movies.

Apart from cinema, the 30-year-old celeb is quite popular on TV as well and often appears in various dance reality shows.

It is pertinent to mention that Nora Fatehi is one of the names involved in the INR200 crore money laundering and extortion case.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar – the main accused in the case is said to have gifted a luxury car to the actor.