Break the shackles of misogyny: Yami

Yami Gautam, who is basking high after the success of her recently released film – ‘A Thursday’ has now made a humble appeal to help end sexual violence by writing an open letter.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a powerful note on the occasion of International Women’s Day and urged everyone to take steps and break the shackles of misogyny.

The actress scored rave reviews for her spectacular performance in her latest hostage thriller – ‘A Thursday’. Yami played the role of a playschool teacher who takes 13 children hostage holding the city for ransom. As the story progresses, it is revealed that her character has suffered sexual abuse as a minor. Yami deeply connected with the subject of this movie and raised awareness about this social issue.

Doing so, the actress had joined hands with two NGO’s that work towards empowering women and rehabilitating women who have suffered sexual abuse. This is truly a noble step to assist the ones who have suffered abuse. With such a fantastic step, Yami has set an example for all of us on how we too can step forward and contribute to make this world a better place for all of us. Yami’s interesting line-up includes ‘Dasvi’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur and ‘OMG2’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathy and a few unannounced projects.