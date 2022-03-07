13 soldiers dead in Syria attack on military bus

Thirteen soldiers died Sunday in an attack on a military bus in the Syrian desert, state news agency SANA said, with a war monitor blaming the Islamic State group. A “terrorist attack” with multiple weapons on Sunday afternoon targeted the bus, “killing 13, including officers, and wounding 18 others”, SANA reported. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor with an extensive network of sources across the country, said an Islamic State group cell carried out the attack in the Palymra desert.













