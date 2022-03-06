Demand for IT solutions in Pakistan growing rapidly: expert

Demand for IT solutions in Pakistan is growing rapidly, according to Adil Wadood, an experienced campaigner currently leading sales department at Jaffer Business Systems.

He said that over the years, businesses have turned to a more customer-centric approach in all aspects of innovation, processes refinement, getting familiar with the usage of technology and most importantly by utilizing data and infrastructure solutions. This has increased the demand for IT solutions in the public and private sectors.

“Along with large businesses, small and medium-sized companies are also working to improve their performance and profitability through IT solutions,” he said.

Talking about Pakistan’s technology sector, Wadood said that it was revolutionized during the pandemic. “This resulted in an increase in access to technology due to companies/orgs work from home strategy implemented. Perhaps the excessive use of working online has created a cordial bond between the user and technology,” he said.

“Businesses, whether small or large, are increasingly relying on IT solutions to cope with the effects of the novel coronavirus and adapt to changing business trends. There’s been a significant increase in demand for front-end devices in Pakistan which is reflected in this trend,” he explained, adding that the market had grown by 25% in two years, which was traditionally limited to 10% to 12%. Along with this, the demand for data storage, connectivity, optimization, and the digital security solutions has also surged.

For Wadood, the trend of improving IT infrastructure in the financial sector and public sector institutions were getting stronger as compared to other sectors. “For example, the telecom sector has been refining its technological systems for a long time while investment in IT solutions and infrastructure is expanding fast in healthcare, education, and retail sectors,” he said.

In addition to Pakistan’s textile sector, over a dozen major industries are also developing their capacity and capability for current and future business challenges by strengthening IT solutions and infrastructure.

Wadood believes that in order to understand and implement the concept of Digital Pakistan, it is necessary to follow in the footsteps of digital economies like Singapore, Middle East, Malaysia, and Europe. “For reducing the cost of technology, it is essential to keep the tax rate low with an intent to ensure ease of doing businesses. On the other hand, as there is no tax benefit given to the vendors, so it affects the prices and the cost,” he said.

Going into details about thought process in general towards avoid taxation and government regulation, Wadood said that ironically ICT industry too suffers the same challenge. He is quite hopeful that by increasing efforts of government towards apprehending the culprits, the law-abiding organizations like JBS will strive and gain mileage.