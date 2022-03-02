Hyderabad to experience its first ‘GENERATION’ store

GENERATION, Pakistan’s oldest premium ready-to-wear brand, will open its doors for the first time in Hyderabad on 5th March 2022. To celebrate the occasion and to experience the iconic ready-to-wear apparel firsthand, the event will be at their Fortune Arcade store in Qasimabad. The grand opening has a flat 20% off for the first 2 days on every purchase made!

“Expanding into the bright beautiful city of Hyderabad was a very obvious choice, as we have a lot of loyal customers here,” said Saad Rahman, founder and CEO of GENERATION. “We are ecstatic to launch our store in the heart of this city, which is recognized for its history and culture. We intend to provide our consumers with the finest of our brand while immersing them in a real GENERATION shopping experience.”

“Sindhi heritage has always been a great source of inspiration for us, especially when it comes to age old crafts like ajrak, ralli, and mirror work,” said Khadija Rahman, the Creative Director at GENERATION. “It made all the more sense to be able to come to Hyderabad, a city steeped in lively culture, craft, and history. We wish we had arrived earlier.”