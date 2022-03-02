Karachi Literature Festival to return after pandemic hiatus

Lovers of literature, culture and the arts will finally get the chance to interact with their favourite literary luminaries, celebrities, academics and scholars as the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) returns as a live event from March 4-6, at the Beach Luxury Hotel. Organised by Oxford University Press (OUP), the theme of this year’s KLF is Separation, Belonging and Beyond: 75 years of Pakistan. The three-day event will explore the country’s achievements in its Diamond Anniversary year through a variety of thought-provoking panel discussions and book launches, which will be broadcast live around the world on OUP’s social media channels and bring together over 200 national and international speakers. Keynote speeches will be delivered by Victoria Schofield and Zia Mohyeddin at the inauguration and Sardar Masood Khan and Hanif Kureshi at the closing ceremony. There will be over 60 sessions, including 20 book launches, with speakers from five countries. Visitors and the online audience will also have the chance to enjoy Urdu and English poetry readings, a qawwali, feature film screening and the first-ever airing of a series of short films, Let’s Heal the World.













