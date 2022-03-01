Restaurants on Margalla Hills polluting water, Senate body told

A Senate body was informed on Monday that construction of restaurants on the Margalla Hills was polluting water. The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change met under chairmanship of Senator Seemee Ezdi which discussed many issues being rapidly surfacing in the Marghalla Hills due to mismanagement of authorities concerned. The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) officials also informed the committee that notices are served on La Montana Islamabad and all other recreational restaurants for closure to meet the objectives of the formation of a National Park. They also stated that the work was under progress in order to prevent fire for the approaching fire season. The official also apprised the committee the fire prevention plan will be aided by the fire fighters from the local community and the rangers.

A Capital Development Authority (CDA) official said that the fire prevention is done to contain the spread of fire, adding that some concrete measures will be taken to prevent fire in the area. He further informed the committee that the PC -1 was approved for the procurement of machinery equipment for prevention of fire. The official also apprised the committee that the fire prevention plan will be aided by the fire fighters from the local community and the rangers.

The committee was also informed that in the light of the judgment of the high court no construction would be allowed in the National Park and it would solely serve the purpose of education and promotion of wildlife. The committee was informed that these hotels and restaurants are also a source of contaminating the water. The CDA official informed that sewerage treatment plants for non-operational for 10 years in I /9 sectors. The CDA officials also informed that a solar panel has also been gifted to Pakistan by China for 10 years which is non-functional. The committee showed its grave concern over the non-functional solar plant and sought details over the matter.

Besides this, the Ministry of Climate Change presented the budgetary proposal of 26,423.328 million for approved projects and 2,017.335 for unapproved projects for Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2022-23. Briefing on gradual progression from Euro-2 to Euro-5 fuels was also taken up. 80,000 to 90,000 vehicles enter Islamabad on a daily basis.

According to the ministry’s proposal of 26,423.328 million for approved projects and 2,017.335 for unapproved projects for Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2022-23, these projects include the approved project of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme-Phase-I upscaling of Green Pakistan Programme (revised), Capacity Building on Water Quality Monitoring and SDG 6 and Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlement Unit and an unapproved project of establishment Wash Strategic Programme Unit Performance Based WASH Development at MoCC.