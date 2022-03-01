Police blame Zimbabwe’s ruling party for deadly unrest

Zimbabwe police have blamed the ruling ZANU-PF party after unrest at an opposition rally left one person dead and 22 more injured.

A police memo obtained by AFP Monday said that members of the ruling party had dressed in the yellow regalia of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), ahead of the rally on Sunday in the central town of Kwekwe.

They then ambushed a group of actual opposition activists, stabbing one to death by striking him three times in the back with a metal rod, according to the memo. Sixteen people have been arrested over the violence.

“Towards the end of Nelson Chamisa’s address, suspected ZANU-PF youths intercepted people in CCC t-shirts who were walking to the rally and threw stones on them,” the memo said.

“The skirmishes about 400 metres from the venue resulted in the deceased being stabbed thrice with a sharp object on the back and died whilst admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital,” the police memo added.

The violence forced CCC leader Chamisa to cut short his speech at the rally, which was staged to build up support for his party ahead of by-elections in March.

Chamisa is the leading rival to President EmmersonMnangagwa, whose ZANU-PF party has ruled since independence in 1980. General elections are due in 2023. The by-elections are seen as a crucial pre-electoral test.

EU Ambassador TimoOlkkonen described Sunday’s events as “a heinous act of political violence which has to be condemned.” “Those responsible need to be brought to justice and a level playing field for campaigning guaranteed.”

ZANU-PF spokesman TafadzwaMugwadi accused the opposition of inciting violence.