Registration for recruitment in Pak Army to continue till 4 April

NAUSHEHROFEROZE: Pakistan Army Recruitment and Selection Centre Pano Aqil on Monday notified that registration for joining Pakistan Army in technical cadet course through Regular Commission entry for September 2022 would be continued till April 4.

Interested candidates having Intermediate (Pre-Engineering) with 65 percent marks and aged between 17 to 21 years are asked to visit Pakistan Army recruitment and selection center Pano Aqil for registration. Candidates can also apply online at www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or can contact on 071-5805599 and 0306-2372447