Harden shines in 76ers debut, Clippers edge Lakers

Los Angeles: James Harden did not disappoint in his highly anticipated debut with the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 27 points and handing out 12 assists in the Sixers’ 133-102 rout of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday

Harden, the league’s 2018 Most Valuable Player, was playing his first game with his new team since arriving in Philadelphia from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons at the trade deadline on February 10.

Recently sidelined by a hamstring injury, Harden made up for lost time with an impressive offensive display that included a trademark step-back three-pointer late in the first half on which he drew a foul from Minnesota’s Jarred Vanderbilt and converted the free throw to complete the four-point play.

He converted another four-point play in the fourth quarter to push the Sixers’ lead to 24 points, getting a hug from new teammate Joel Embiid.

Even before the contest, Embiid had plenty of good things to say about Philadelphia’s prized acquisition.

“He’s a great person, a great personality,” Embiid said. “Always smiling. Fun to be around. His presence — on the team, and on the floor — has really changed us a lot since he got here.”

Embiid was even happier after playing his first game alongside Harden.

“He was making plays for all of us,” Embiid said. “That was probably as wide-open as I’ve been in my entire career. The shot-making ability shot creation, you should’ve seen my face … We’ve never had this, nothing close to this.”

Harden, a three-time NBA scoring champion, said he would be happy to be cast in the role of playmaker alongside MVP candidate Embiid if that is what will help the 76ers win.

“I am willing to do whatever,” Harden said. “We have one common goal. I have nothing to prove individually. As a unit, I think we have something to prove.”

Embiid led the 76ers with 34 points and 10 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia, who are third in the East and hoping Harden’s arrival can help them challenge for the top spot now shared by the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

The Heat kept pace with the Bulls with a 115-100 victory over the Knicks in New York.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points and Jimmy Butler added 23 as the Heat withstood a career-high 46 points from Knicks forward RJ Barrett at Madison Square Garden.

Kyle Lowry contributed 19 points for Miami, who had 16 points and 16 rebounds from Bam Adebayo.

Barrett, back after missing four games with a sprained left ankle, made six three-pointers and pulled down nine rebounds.

But star forward Julius Randle struggled again, connecting on just two of 15 shots from the floor on the way to 11 points with eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Knicks dropped their fourth straight, the defeat coming after they announced that Derrick Rose’s return from ankle surgery would be delayed after he underwent a follow-up procedure on Friday.