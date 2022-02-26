TikTok named title sponsor of Pakistan-Australia Test series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)on Friday announced that TikTok, the leading destination for short form videos, will be the title sponsor of the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia, which commences in Rawalpindi on March 4 (Friday).This is the first time a digital entertainment platform has sponsored a bilateral series in Pakistan and represents an exciting step for both TikTok and PCB, bringing a new kind of partner for international cricket in the country.As the title sponsor, TikTok will provide a place where cricket fans can follow their favourite cricket content creators, share the best TikTok cricket content, and create their own special moments, reactions and celebrations around this historic series with Australia.Alongside the partnership, PCB will launch an official TikTok account prior to the series with a mission to inspire and entertain millions of cricket fans not just in Pakistan but also around the world with exclusive behind-the-scenes content as well as current and archival footage.













