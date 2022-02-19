Three policemen injured in a grenade attack on police station in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three policemen were injured in a grenade attack on the Pandu police station earlier morning by some unidentified miscreants, an official of the police control said here Saturday.

The Pandu Police Station, situated in a suburban area of Peshawar, came under two grenade attacks thrown by some unidentified miscreants, injuring three policemen. The injured policemen have been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, the official said.

The BDU team has been called in to review the material, which has confirmed the grenade. CCTV cameras and other evidence are being examined and a letter is being sent to CTD officials for further investigation. The media will be kept informed of any further developments, the official said.

CCPO Peshawar Ehsan Abbas also rushed to Pandu Police Station and was briefed about the grenade attacks on the Police Station. He said there was a threat of such attacks. He also directed the Police to keep a vigilant eye on the miscreants.

Talking to media men, CCPO Peshawar Ehsan Abbas also confirmed that there were two grenade attacks on the Police Station, injuring three Policemen. “We are ready to deal with such a situation and steps have been taken for ensuring pool proof security,” Ehsan Abbas said.

He also confirmed that some suspects have been arrested soon after and investigation in this connection continues. He said some of the eyewitnesses will also be included in the investigation of the attack on the Police station.

The spokesman of the Lady Readying Hospital Peshawar Muhammad Asim, confirmed that they have received three injured Policemen and were admitted for medical treatment immediately. He said two of the Policemen have minor injuries and were discharged later on while another Policeman was admitted for medical treatment, however, the admitted Policeman is out of danger, he added.