Work on Kharian-Islamabad Motorway to commence soon: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the construction work on Islamabad-Kharian Motorway would commence soon as its tender had been floated.

In a meeting with office bearers of Jhelum Press Club, he said the motorist would be able to reach Jhelum from Islamabad in just 50 minutes after its completion and added it was the third project announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the people of Jhelum.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced mega projects for Jhelum including Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway and Jalalpur Irrigation Project after a delay of fifty years.He said after completion of the dual carriageway, it would emerge as the most important highway in the country, connecting Karachi, South Punjab and Central Punjab to Azad Kashmir.He said Jhelum was included in the first phase of local government elections in the Punjab and urged party workers to get ready for giving Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf a clean sweep in the district.

Fawad said the digital lab and media hall at Jhelum Press Club would be completed soon, keeping in view the innovations in digital technology.He said the government has provided health cards to the journalists in Jhelum under the PM Health Card Programme, enabling them to avail health facilities up to Rs1 million. He said government would ensure availability of easy loans for Jhelum journalists under PM’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.