Mian Mansha thanks Prince of Wales for supporting Pakistan

Renowned industrialist Mian Mohammad Mansha has thanked the Prince of Wales for his efforts to support the educational development and health facilities for the vulnerable communities in South Asian countries including Pakistan, a private TV channel reported.

Mian Mansha met His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla at the annual dinner held by the British Asian Trust to celebrate its accomplishments over the past year and raise funds to support COVID-19 recovery work across Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Mian Mansha – Chairman of Nishat Group of Companies and Chairman of MCB Bank Limited – flew from Pakistan to meet Prince Charles and other dignitaries including notable guests Chancellor Rishi Sunak MP, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Adar and Natasha Poonawalla, heads of the Serum Institute of India and long-term supporters of the Trust.

Mansha was recently appointed Chair of the British Asian Trust’s Advisory Council for Pakistan.

“I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that my wife and myself were able to be with all of you to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust,” The Prince of Wales His Royal Highness said during his address. “Since then, across the globe, there has been terrible loss of life from COVID-19 and we have especially seen the devastating impact throughout South Asia. In these most challenging times, the British Asian Trust has run four significant fundraising appeals which have so far raised almost £20m. A truly remarkable achievement in such a difficult environment,” he added.

Talking to the TV channel, Mian Mansha said he is thankful to the Prince of Wales for taking special interest in Pakistan, especially in the areas of education, through his charitable initiative. “I am honoured to have met His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall at the British Asian Trust’s Annual Reception and Dinner at the British Museum,” he further said. “The British Asian Trust’s fundraising efforts to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asian countries such as Pakistan is highly commendable and quite a feat in the current COVID-19 environment. I am grateful to the Royal couple and the British Asian Trust for their kind hospitality and generosity. Having just learnt of his health, I also take this opportunity to wish His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales a swift recovery from COVID-19,” he added.