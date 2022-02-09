COVID-19 succumbs 50 lives in last 24 hours

On Wednesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 50 coronavirus deaths and 4,253 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,470,161 nationwide. However, the overall death toll surged 29,601.

Moreover, a total of 51,749 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 4,253 came COVID positive.

However, as of yesterday, 5,109 more people were recorded from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 1,354,298.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country is 86,262.

Meanwhile, 554,012 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 491,518 in Punjab, 205,505 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132,161 in Islamabad, 34,910 in Balochistan, 41,068 in Azad Kashmir and 10,987 in Gilgit-Baltistan.