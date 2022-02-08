Mathira lashes out at Sara Ali Khan

Mathira is a very talented and bold Pakistani celebrity, she is vocal about issues and latest scenarios, she just speaks up against any social issue if it bothers her.

Not only this, she also gives her two cents on different statements and actions of celebrities. Lately, the host lashed out at popular Indian actress Sara Ali Khan on her very rude prank to the spot girl.

A video of Sara Ali Khan is going viral in which she has posed with her spot girl and right after posing she just pushed her into pool, the girl wasn’t ready for it and got scared by the prank whereas Sara laughed out loud after her prank.Seeing the video, Mathira said, “really liked this actress, after this video I think she’s a horrible human. One can be the biggest star but if they are not human then I am sorry you are no one”