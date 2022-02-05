Prices of potatoes, onions, eggs, other food items go down

The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on February 3 as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

According to the data, the food commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis included potatoes and onions, the prices of which declined by 6.06 percent and 3.59 percent respectively.

The other food products that witnessed a decrease in prices included eggs (3.53pc), sugar (0.83pc), pulse mash (0.48pc), and pulse moong (0.19pc).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices during the week compared to the corresponding week of last year included f pulse Moong (26.55pc), chilies powdered (22.44pc), onions (5.58pc), potatoes (2.61pc) and chicken (1.86pc).

On the other hand, the items that witnessed an increase in prices on a WoW basis included tomatoes (90.13pc), chicken (10.50pc), garlic (5.67pc), bananas (2.47pc), mustard oil (2.38pc), and non-food items LPG (1.54pc) and energy saver (1.06pc) was observed with the joint impact of (1.43pc) into the overall spin for the combined group of (1.35pc).

On YoY basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included tomatoes (232.93pc), electricity for q1 (81.39pc), LPG (54.24pc), mustard oil (49.61pc), cooking oil 5 litre (46.29pc), washing soap (41.74pc), vegetable ghee 1kg (41.31pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (41pc), pulse masoor (39.00pc), garlic (35.68pc), petrol (34.87pc) and diesel (27.35pc). During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14pc) items increased, 06 (11.76pc) items decreased, and 23 (45.10pc) items remained stable

The overall SPI-based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 3 witnessed an increase of 1.23 percent for the combined income group as compared to the previous week. The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 170.75 points against 168.67 points registered in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 1.60 percent and 1.48 percent, 1.43 percent, and 1.23 percent respectively.