Country’s economy performed well despite COVID-19: Dr Reza

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Reza Baqir on Thursday said that the country’s economy performed well during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It is a sign of good economic policies and planning of the government that the country’s economy has grown even in these difficult times, he said.

The Governor SBP said this while addressing the event on the theme ‘Pakistan Economy’ organized by the Switzerland Embassy in Pakistan.

The governor said that the government economic team in the COVID-19 pandemic had worked tirelessly to give a huge package to the people.

Through the Ehsaas Program, Rs12,000 was being disbursed to ordinary people, so that people could maintain their standard of living, food, and drink, he informed.

Dr Reza said that difficult situations like COVID-19 turned from challenge to opportunity which also had a good effect on the domestic industrial sector.

He said that even in this difficult time, the country’s exports have increased, which positively impacts the country’s economic indicators.

He said that public debt and tax to GDP are still major challenges in the national economy and efforts are being made to improve it through integrated policies.

He said the government is currently working on structural changes and economic reforms that will put the economy on a better footing soon.

In addition, a relief package was provided to the business community to maintain employment opportunities and investment climate in the country, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, Bénédict de Cerjat said that the diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries are on the rise.

Further efforts are needed to boost bilateral trade between the two countries, he added.