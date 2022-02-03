PM Imran Khan says nation stands united behind security forces

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan praised security forces in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan, for repelling terrorist attacks on their camps.

“We applaud our courageous security personnel who resisted terrorist strikes against security forces’ camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

“Our security personnel continue to make huge sacrifices to safeguard us,” he continued.

A soldier was martyred while four terrorists were killed during intense exchanges of fire as security forces repulsed attempts to attack their camps in Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan the other day.

“Terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations, Panjgur and Nushki, in Balochistan late evening today. Both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists,” a statement issued by the ISPR said.