Pakistan reports drop in daily COVID cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded a drop in daily COVID-19 cases as the country logged 5,327 fresh cases of the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 55,202 samples were tested, out of which 5,327 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 9.65 percent as compared to yesterday’s 11.53%.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,430,366 with the addition of 5,327 new cases.

32 more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,301. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,500.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,073,585 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 55,202 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,291,725 people have gotten their health back, including 2,987 in a single day.