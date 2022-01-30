Shabbir Iqbal wins 48th Pakistan Open Golf Championship

KARACHI: Country’s ace golfer Shabbir Iqbal, with 14 under par, won the 48th Pakistan Open Golf Championship which concluded at Karachi Golf Club here on Sunday. Shabbir collected prize money of Rs.11,19,000/-. Ahmed Baig, with 10 under par, was the runner-up and claimed Rs.7,10,250/- as prize money. Matloob Ahmed was third position holder with five under par. Waheed Baloch, who maintained lead during the first two days, managed a gross of four under on final day to bag fourth position. In the senior professionals’ category, Nisar Hussain was first with three over par. The joint runners-up were Naseer Khan and Muhammad Akram with six over par. In the junior professionals, Muhammad Saqib was first with two over par. Nabeel Khan was second with ten over par. Omar Khalid won the best amateur title. Lt Gen (r) Mian Hilal Hussain, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Defense Pakistan, and President Pakistan Golf Federation, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Speaking at the occasion, General Hilal said new talent in golf was emerging in our country. “Golf is getting equally popular amongst women and children. Out of 52 golf courses in Pakistan 14 are of international standards. Annually 140million rupees are distributed in the year-long golf events across Pakistan. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said: “We need to support emerging golfers. Golf should be made assessable to play for everyone.” The golfers from all over Pakistan relished playing at the well-maintained greens of the Karachi Golf Club. Leading Golfers from all over Pakistan appreciated the quality of course-way and enjoyed playing in Karachi’s pleasant weather and clear visibility.













