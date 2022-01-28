Muhammad Irfan hopeful for his return to cricket soon after getting fit

MULTAN: The tallest test cricketer and fast bowler Muhammad Irfan on Friday said that he will return to cricket soon after getting fit.

He said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) was our brand and we should support it. Muhammad Irfan informed that his non participation into PSL-7 was due to fitness problem. Test cricketer Muhammad Irfan expressed these views while holding a press conference during Pakistan Peace Project inauguration ceremony here.

On this occasion, Zain Baloch, project officer Pakistan peace captains Faizan Ali Khan and others were present. The fast bowler said he support Multan Sultans team and termed bowling attack of Lahore Qalandar as strong in ongoing HBL PSL-7.

He said that holding of Cricket League for South Punjab was a good initiative and added that Pakistan peace captain project will also help establishing a peaceful society. He said that promotion of sports was dire need to attract youth in positive activities. Projects like Pakistan Peace Captain could be a turning point for youngsters, Muhammad Irfan concluded.