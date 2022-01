FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from Aminabad feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Shadab feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Lasoori and Rajana feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Bahlak feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Mochiwala Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Sandal feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Sakhi Abdul Wahab feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Mangoana feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Riaz Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Saeed Colony and Hajwairi Park feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zia Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Bhaiwala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, new Awagat feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Zeeshan Textile feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ziyarat (SEL) feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Painsara, Kathoor, Jhang Road, Dawakhari, Hamza Board and Maqbool Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Manzoor Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday (January 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Jalal Street, General Hospital, Faisal and Iqbal Town feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station and Jail Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Lyallpur Chemical, Al-Habib, Islampura, Canal Road, ATM, Barnala, Rodala, Lahore Road, Dana Abad, Crescent Cotton, Jute Mill,240 Mor, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Katchery Road, Theraj Shaheed, Gogera, Bucheki Road, Buchiana Road, new Awagat, Ali Pur Bungalow, Arkana and Waseer feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 26.